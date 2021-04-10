LunchMoney One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,674.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $50,674.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 153.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00610135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00037604 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,608,440 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.