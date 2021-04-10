LVZ Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,064 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

