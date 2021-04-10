M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £20.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.32.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

