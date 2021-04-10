M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.
M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £20.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.32.
About M Winkworth
