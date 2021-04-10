Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.