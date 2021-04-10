Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit