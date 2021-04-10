Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after buying an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.98. 1,301,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,593. Masco has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

