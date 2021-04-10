MASQ Price Hits $0.34 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $5.73 million and $31,715.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.00732837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.73 or 0.99484139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00756486 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

