Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group is well-poised to benefit from increasing activity and engagement seen across its apps like Tinder, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nonetheless, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive its top line is a major concern. Moreover, Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intensifying competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.29.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.