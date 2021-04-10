Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $33.60

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $34.73. Materialise shares last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 3,219 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

