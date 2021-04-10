MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 10.4% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and $229,563.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,241.31 or 0.99775720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.84 or 0.00463492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00324567 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.11 or 0.00747151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00101536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003944 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.