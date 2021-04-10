Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 340.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS opened at $94.07 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

