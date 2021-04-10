McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

