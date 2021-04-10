Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.95

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.95 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.52), with a volume of 15,948 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £216.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.