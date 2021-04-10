Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.03. Medpace reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Medpace by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Medpace by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,460. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.17. Medpace has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $177.12.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

