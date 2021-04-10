Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50.

MRCY opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,471,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

