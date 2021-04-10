Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While Meritor has successfully executed the three-year M2019 program, it is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to provide $175-$200 million of revenue in fiscal 2022. The firm’s electric powertrain represents game-changing technology for commercial vehicles, thus bolstering top line prospects. However, gloomy earnings and cash flow outlook for fiscal 2021 dim investors’ confidence. High debt-to-capitalization of around 87% also plays a spoilsport. Coronavirus woes, global chip shortage and unfavorable foreign exchange translations are other headwinds. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Meritor stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

