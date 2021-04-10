Metal (MTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.22 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $331.79 million and $44.22 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00008346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00046215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

