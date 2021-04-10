Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) vs. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Financial Comparison

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 4 0 2.50 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $134.36, suggesting a potential downside of 8.50%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69%

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Community Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 10.24 $353.81 million $6.55 22.42 Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 19.35 $8.38 million $1.77 27.68

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

