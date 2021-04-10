Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Price Tops $72.16 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.16 or 0.00119467 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $131,936.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.00294207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.89 or 0.00746527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.76 or 0.99298380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00714545 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 438,310 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

