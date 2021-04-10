Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $27.81 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and approximately $59,615.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.55 or 0.00069546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00294021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.98 or 0.00746462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,522.29 or 0.99626144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00759047 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 669,199 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

