Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 389,915 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.92.
A number of analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
