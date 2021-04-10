Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 389,915 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

