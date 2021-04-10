Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Moderna stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.92. 9,918,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. Moderna has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,436,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,683,920 shares of company stock worth $826,677,327. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

