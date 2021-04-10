Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Mondi stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

