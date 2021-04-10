MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.