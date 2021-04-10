Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,748,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $35,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

