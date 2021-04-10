Morgan Stanley Has $36.78 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $36,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

