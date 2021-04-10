Morgan Stanley Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $125.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.92.

SAIA stock opened at $235.68 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

