Morgan Stanley Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $125.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.92.
SAIA stock opened at $235.68 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.65.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
