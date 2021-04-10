Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $34,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

