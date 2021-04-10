Motion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 13th (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Motion Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Motion Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Motion Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Motion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,291,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

