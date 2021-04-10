MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $12.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MSGN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.26. 464,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $922.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

