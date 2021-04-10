MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €193.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €182.63 ($214.85).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €202.50 ($238.24) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €190.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.