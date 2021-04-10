Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLLGF. Raymond James downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

