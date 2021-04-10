Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 696 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

