Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys Shares of 695 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

