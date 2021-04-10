Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for about 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

