Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sysco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

