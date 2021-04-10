National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $68.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.29. 121,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

