Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.07

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $16.51. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 42,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 59,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.40% of Natural Resource Partners worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

