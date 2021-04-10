NBT Bank N A NY Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 53,420 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,319,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

