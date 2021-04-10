NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.36. 12,255,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,245,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.