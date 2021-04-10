NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041,722 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

