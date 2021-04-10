Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 569,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

