Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.35 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Neo has a total market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $763.64 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $61.65 or 0.00103271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.