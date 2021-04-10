Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

