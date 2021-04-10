Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

