Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.13% of General American Investors worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General American Investors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 40.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

