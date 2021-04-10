New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

