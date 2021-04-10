New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.48. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.