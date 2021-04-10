NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.78. The stock has a market cap of £309.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

