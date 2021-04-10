NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 6,250 to GBX 7,135. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NEXT traded as high as GBX 8,334 ($108.88) and last traded at GBX 8,302 ($108.47), with a volume of 32644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,206 ($107.21).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NXT. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,779.73 ($75.51).

Get NEXT alerts:

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,758.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,093.03. The stock has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39.

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.