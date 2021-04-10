NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $127.24 or 0.00213957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00292246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,305.41 or 0.99719593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00770203 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

